Uncovering the Horrors: The Emotional Toll of Identifying Massacre Victims

A somber atmosphere engulfs the Shura Base in Ramla, Israel. Rabbi Israel Weiss stands before rows of refrigerated shipping containers, each holding the remains of 50 bodies. The stench is unbearable, forcing everyone near to wear masks, but for Rabbi Weiss, the smell is more than just a physical discomfort; it strikes at the core of his being.

Rabbi Weiss, a former chief military rabbi of the Israeli military, has dedicated his life to identifying fallen soldiers and arranging their funerals. When the massacre committed by Hamas devastated Israel on October 7, claiming the lives of over 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, Rabbi Weiss returned from retirement to assist in the daunting task of identifying the victims and their attackers.

The atrocities witnessed by Rabbi Weiss and his team are beyond comprehension. From burned bodies to brutal dismemberment, the scenes they encounter resemble the horrors of the past. Rabbi Weiss recounts the gut-wrenching sight of a pregnant woman whose stomach had been cut open, her baby forcibly taken. “I only knew something like that from the Nazis,” he says, his voice trembling with anguish.

As the forensic team sifts through the remains, the extent of the brutality becomes more apparent. Elderly civilians with severed fingers and toes, decapitated children, and individuals with eyes shot out are just a fraction of the gruesome discoveries made. The forensic examination also reveals signs of torture and cases of rape, further deepening the anguish of those involved in the identification process.

Avigayil, an IT expert turned reservist, has been part of the corpse identification team for five years. Despite their preparation, the magnitude of the event overwhelms them. “The smell of death is everywhere,” she admits, her voice filled with despair. Avigayil and her team work tirelessly, striving to identify the victims. So far, they have identified 90 percent of the soldiers but only half of the civilians, leaving countless families still waiting for closure.

The emotional toll on the forensic team is immeasurable. Witnessing such unimaginable horrors leaves an indelible mark on their psyches. Mayaan, a dentist by profession, describes the haunting nature of their work, saying, “What we saw, we will never stop seeing.” The images remain etched in their minds, leaving scars that may never fully heal.

Behind the refrigerated doors, Rabbi Weiss and his team continue their grim task. Each identification provides some solace for the grieving families, while reminding them of the brutality that befell their loved ones. As they face the horrors head-on, they carry the weight of the past and present, forever changed by the harrowing work they perform.