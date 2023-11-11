A Fond Farewell: President Biden’s Tribute to John McCain

WASHINGTON − President Joe Biden bid a heartfelt farewell to the late Senator John McCain during his visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. Honoring the former Arizona Republican senator, who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2018, Biden expressed his deep admiration for his good friend.

In a touching moment, President Biden paid his respects at the John Sidney McCain III Memorial, situated near Truc Bach Lake, where McCain’s aircraft was shot down during the Vietnam War back in 1967. McCain endured over five years as a captive in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” prison.

Standing beside President Biden were U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, himself a Vietnam veteran, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. As a sign of respect, Biden laid his hand on a wreath of red, white, and blue flowers that adorned the memorial, bowing his head in reflection.

In a gesture of camaraderie and remembrance, the president took the time to greet the Marine and Navy officers standing guard on each side of the memorial. Additionally, he left one of his own command coins as a symbol of honor and gratitude, as announced by the White House.

For President Biden, visiting the John McCain Memorial held great personal significance. “It was important to me,” he expressed warmly. The bond between Biden and McCain dates back to their early encounters in the 1970s, when Biden served as a senator and McCain as a Navy Senate liaison. As Biden embarked on his endeavors as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, it was often McCain whom he chose as his steadfast companion. Seeking McCain’s counsel before engaging with foreign leaders showcased the depth of their relationship and mutual respect.

While their political stances may have diverged on many occasions, Biden and McCain always maintained a deep friendship that transcended disagreements. In the words of Ted Kaufman, a close associate of President Biden, “They really liked each other.” Despite their differing policy perspectives, the friendship between the two politicians remained unwavering.

FAQs:

Who was John McCain? John McCain was a former Arizona Republican senator and veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as a prominent figure in American politics until his passing in 2018. What is the significance of the John Sidney McCain III Memorial? The John Sidney McCain III Memorial marks the place where McCain’s aircraft was shot down during the Vietnam War. It stands as a tribute to his bravery and his enduring spirit throughout his years of captivity. What is the “Hanoi Hilton” prison? The “Hanoi Hilton” is a colloquial nickname for the Hoa Lo Prison in Hanoi, Vietnam. It is notorious for its use as a detention center for American prisoners of war during the Vietnam War. Why did President Biden leave a command coin at the memorial? Leaving a command coin at the memorial is a symbolic gesture that demonstrates respect and honor. It signifies the president’s appreciation for John McCain’s service and sacrifice. How did Biden and McCain’s friendship develop? Biden and McCain’s friendship began in the 1970s when Biden was a senator and McCain served as a Navy Senate liaison. Over the years, their bond strengthened as they collaborated on various political endeavors and sought each other’s advice on important matters.

(Source: USA Today)