Israelis Take Action in the Face of Terror

In the aftermath of a horrific terrorist attack at the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, Israelis are finding the strength to fight back. Among them is Michael Silberberg, who made a split-second decision to save his life and the lives of others.

As Silberberg and his friends fled the massacre, they encountered two terrorists on a motorcycle. Realizing that he had to take action, Silberberg drove his car into the motorcycle, neutralizing one of the attackers and leaving the other badly injured. Though previously a political liberal who advocated for peace, Silberberg’s mindset has shifted. He now believes that there can be no peaceful coexistence with those who seek to kill innocent people.

The horrifying assault by Hamas terrorists claimed the lives of at least 260 festival-goers, with hundreds more injured or taken hostage. In response, Israel has launched airstrikes on Hamas sites, resulting in further casualties. The wreckage left behind, with bullet-riddled cars and scattered belongings, serves as a somber reminder of the tragedy that unfolded.

Peleg Horev, a survivor and bartender at the festival, feels a profound sense of responsibility to tell the stories of those who lost their lives. Escaping on foot and avoiding the roads, where many were killed, he understands the weight of the lives that were lost and the need to honor their memory.

While the scars of this attack will never fully heal, Israelis stand strong in the face of terror. Their resilience and determination to protect their people serve as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, refusing to bow down to fear. Through collective action and unwavering solidarity, they will continue to forge a path towards peace and security.