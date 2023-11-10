Music Festival Survivor Turns Perspective on Peace

Michael Silberberg, a survivor of the horrific terrorist attack at the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, is sharing his newfound perspective on peace. He and two friends narrowly escaped the massacre where hundreds of terrorists from Hamas unleashed chaos and violence, resulting in the deaths of at least 260 people and the taking of hostages.

During their escape, Silberberg and his companions encountered the two terrorists on a motorcycle, spraying gunfire at passing cars. Recognizing the life-or-death situation, Silberberg made the split-second decision to ram his sedan into the motorcycle. While the shooter lost his life instantly, the driver was left severely injured.

Reflecting on the events, Silberberg expressed regret for his previous liberal viewpoints. In the past, he had hoped for a peaceful resolution that would grant Palestinians their own homeland. However, witnessing the barbarity and sheer disregard for human life in the attack, Silberberg’s perspective has shifted dramatically.

“You can’t make peace with these people,” Silberberg remarked. “They don’t want to coexist with us. They want to kill us.”

The Supernova festival, located near the border with the Gaza Strip, became one of the primary targets of the Hamas massacre. Videos captured the chilling scenes of terrorists charging through crowds, firing indiscriminately at festival-goers attempting to escape. The surrounding Israeli communities also fell victim to Hamas attacks, with civilians being kidnapped and scores of individuals massacred in their own homes.

Witnessing the aftermath of the attack, with bullet-riddled cars, scattered clothing, and shattered ticket booths, serves as a grim reminder of the brutality unleashed during that fateful day. Soldiers continue to patrol the area, wary of the possibility of further attacks or terrorists hiding in the fields and brush.

Silberberg’s survival has left him with a profound sense of duty. He recognizes that he owes it to the victims to tell their stories and ensure that their memories are not forgotten. The experience has forever changed Silberberg’s perspective on peace and reinforced the reality that true coexistence with those who seek to harm is not possible.