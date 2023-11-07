The Complexity of Identity: A Jewish Leader’s Perspective

As a Jewish political leader, the current state of affairs is deeply challenging, to say the least. The recent brutal attack by Hamas on Israel has left a lasting impact not just on the Jewish community in the country, but also across the world. Acts of anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish rhetoric have been on the rise in both the United States and Europe, fueled by the intensifying Israel-Hamas conflict and the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

To gain insights into this challenging moment, POLITICO Magazine spoke with Dame Margaret Hodge, a Jewish member of the British Parliament associated with the Labour Party. Hodge has been an outspoken opponent of anti-Semitism and a prominent critic of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was expelled from the party due to his failure to address the issue of anti-Jewish bigotry within Labour.

In a recent column for The Guardian, Hodge shared her experience visiting Kfar Aza, a kibbutz that later became a target of a Hamas attack. During the interview, Hodge revealed that her guide, a “brilliant young woman,” went missing after the assault. However, she later learned that the guide had been found alive, though her family suffered unthinkable tragedy.

Discussing the Israel-Hamas conflict, Hodge revealed that it has created divisions within her parliamentary constituency and even within her granddaughters’ school. Reflecting on the Labour Party’s struggles with anti-Semitism, she emphasized the need for a resolute effort to combat hateful forces once they permeate the political mainstream.

As a Jew herself, Dame Margaret Hodge reflects on her complex identity. Growing up, she did not have a traditional Jewish upbringing, but culturally, her family was deeply connected to their Jewish roots. It was not until her involvement with the Labour Party and the subsequent battle against anti-Semitism that she truly embraced her Jewish identity.

The recent Hamas attack evoked a strong and visceral reaction from Hodge, despite her ambivalent relationship with Israel throughout the years. While she has always believed in Israel’s right to exist, her previous experiences in the country left her feeling uncomfortable. However, her recent trip to Israel, where she met remarkable individuals and visited attacked kibbutzim, has given her a fresh perspective.

Hodge’s journey demonstrates the complexity of individual identity and how experiences can reshape our views. The rise of anti-Semitism and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict only underscore the importance of unity and empathy in combating hatred and promoting understanding among diverse communities.