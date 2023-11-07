Australian TV Anchor Cheng Lei Yearns for Freedom and Family

Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei, who has spent three years in detention in China, recently expressed her longing for freedom and family in a heartfelt message. In her rare communication, Cheng described her yearning for the simple pleasures of life, like feeling the warmth of the sun and being surrounded by nature. Her message, shared by her partner, Nick Coyle, sheds light on the emotional toll her confinement has taken on her.

Cheng’s heartfelt words painted a vivid picture of her nostalgia for Australia. She expressed missing the sun, the very same sun she once took for granted but now feels deprived of. Cheng recalled spending hours relishing the sunlight back in her home country, contrasting it to the mere 10 hours she’s allowed in her prison cell. She even mentioned how she used to avoid the sun in Australia, a stark contrast to her situation now.

Beyond the sun, Cheng’s sentiment extended to her love for nature. She spoke of longing to see trees, wildlife encounters, and the serenity of the Australian landscape. The memory of camping with her family and the experiences of bushwalks, river swims, and mesmerizing sunsets all played a profound role in her yearning for freedom.

While Chinese authorities have accused Cheng of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, the specifics of the allegations remain undisclosed. This lack of transparency has resulted in multiple delays in the court proceedings, prolonging Cheng’s detention and keeping her loved ones in limbo about her fate.

Cheng’s wistful message also emphasized her deep yearning for her children. Separated from them for three long years, she expressed the profound void in her life caused by their absence.

It is through monthly consular visits that Cheng is able to communicate with the outside world, according to her partner, Nick Coyle. These infrequent visits only serve to highlight the isolation and uncertainty she endures on a daily basis.

Cheng Lei’s heartfelt message reminds us of the human cost of captivity and the yearning for freedom and family. Her words offer a poignant perspective on the harsh realities she faces every day while serving time in China.