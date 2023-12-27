Defence Minister Pledges Support to Indian Army in Securing Jammu and Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his unwavering confidence in the Indian Army’s ability to eliminate terrorism in the conflict-ridden region of Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, Singh emphasized the soldiers’ responsibility to both protect and win the hearts of the people.

In the aftermath of a recent terrorist ambush in Poonch, Singh made a day-long trip to Rajouri and Jammu. The attack resulted in the deaths of four soldiers and left three others injured. Singh, accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, commended the troops for their bravery and assured them of the government’s support.

Singh underscored the significance of remaining vigilant and responding to threats with utmost alertness. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritize the welfare of the soldiers and take appropriate action in light of the incident. Singh also recognized the Indian Army’s enhanced strength and capability compared to previous years, emphasizing the need for increased dedication and a focus on addressing the concerns of the people.

In paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, Singh stressed that their sacrifice could never be compensated. He pledged to allocate necessary resources to bolster security and intelligence gathering, emphasizing that the government would spare no effort in protecting the nation’s guardians.

