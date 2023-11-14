Stranded in Paradise: A Journey of Unforeseen Challenges

A couple’s dream of welcoming their second child in the most “natural” way possible has turned into a nightmare as they find themselves trapped in an exotic location, feeling like prisoners. Iuliia Gurzhii, 38, and her husband, Clive, 51, traveled 4,000 miles to Rodney Bay, St Lucia, with the intention of giving birth on a picturesque beach. Little did they know the obstacles that awaited them.

The birth of their baby, Louisa, came earlier than expected and took place onboard a boat on April 23. As joyful as the moment was, it marked the beginning of a bureaucratic ordeal. Unable to register the birth or acquire a passport for their newborn, the couple has been caught in a distressing entanglement. They have sought assistance from various agencies, only to be passed around, feeling helpless and abandoned.

Their first attempt to register the birth at the Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital proved futile. According to the hospital’s policies, any birth that occurred more than 24 hours prior could not be registered. The situation seemed to worsen when the registry office informed them that they couldn’t issue a birth certificate since the baby wasn’t born in the hospital, and there were no witnesses present.

Desperate for a way out of this predicament, the couple turned to St Lucia’s immigration office, hoping to provide the necessary proof of their parentage. However, they were met with yet another setback – they were required to provide evidence of Louisa’s place of birth, which they were unable to do.

Their hopes then rested on securing an emergency passport for their baby, but even that turned into a frustrating battle. Officials at the passport office denied their request, citing the absence of proof regarding the birthplace.

Feeling abandoned, Iuliia and Clive set sail for Grenada, seeking assistance from the UK High Commission. To their dismay, they were informed that a DNA test would be necessary to establish Louisa’s parentage. Stuck in limbo, awaiting test results, the couple cannot return to their home country with their baby.

Meanwhile, their eldest daughter, 8-year-old Elizabeth, remains in England, waiting for her parents’ return. Almost four months have passed since they last saw her, amplifying the emotional toll on Iuliia and Clive. Traumatized by the situation, Iuliia admits to being unable to sleep and constantly shedding tears while begging for help.

While being “trapped” in a tropical paradise may seem appealing to some, the reality for this couple is quite different, especially with the onset of hurricane season. Their financial situation only exacerbates the challenges they face. The exorbitant cost of flights has put a strain on their resources, leaving them in substantial debt.

When approached for comment, the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office declined to provide specific details, stating that consular support had been offered to the stranded British family in St Lucia.

Amidst the palm trees and sandy beaches, Iuliia and Clive’s dream journey has become a tale of unforeseen trials and tribulations. Their longing to give birth in a natural setting has been overshadowed by a bureaucratic maze, financial strains, and heartbreaking separation from their eldest daughter. As they yearn for a resolution and a chance to reunite their family, their story serves as a stark reminder that even paradise can hold unexpected challenges.