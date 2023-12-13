Underage Rohingya Girls: Victims of Abusive Marriages in Malaysia

It is a heartbreaking reality that scores of underage Rohingya girls find themselves trapped in abusive marriages after fleeing the deteriorating conditions in Myanmar. In a desperate attempt to secure a better future for their families, these young girls embark on treacherous journeys to Malaysia, only to face unimaginable horrors.

Motivated by poverty and fear of Myanmar’s military aggression against the Rohingya Muslim minority, families in Myanmar make the painful decision to send their daughters away. Arranged marriages provide a glimmer of hope, with the promise of financial assistance for the girl’s family. However, the grim reality is far from what they expected.

The story of one 14-year-old girl, identified as M, sheds light on the harrowing experiences endured by these young brides. Forced to leave everything she knew behind, she found herself married to a 35-year-old man she had never met. Instead of a life of safety and security, she was thrust into a prison-like bedroom, where she is subjected to constant rape and abuse.

The situation for these girls in Malaysia is dire. Interviews with 12 Rohingya brides who arrived in Malaysia since 2022 reveal a pattern of abuse and control. These young girls are held captive by their husbands, rarely allowed to leave their homes. Many have experienced violence and sexual assault at the hands of traffickers and other men during their journey to Malaysia. Shockingly, half of these girls are already pregnant or have become mothers, despite being ill-prepared for motherhood.

It is crucial that awareness is raised about the plight of these young Rohingya girls and urgent action is taken to protect them from further abuse and exploitation. Every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment, and it is our responsibility as a society to ensure their well-being.