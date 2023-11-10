President Biden Dismisses Containment Speculations in Asia

President Joe Biden made it clear during his recent visits to India and Vietnam that the purpose of his presence and efforts to strengthen ties with China’s neighboring nations is not to contain Beijing. Emphasizing his stance repeatedly, Biden stated that the United States does not intend to harm or restrict China in any way.

Under President Biden’s leadership, the primary goal of the United States is to establish a constructive relationship with China, acknowledging that it is crucial to have the right dynamics between the world’s two leading powers. While the Biden administration has taken steps such as imposing export controls and aligning with other Asian countries, it has consistently stated that these actions are not aimed at stifling China’s rise. The recent statements made by President Biden emphasize this intent and serve as the strongest indication to Beijing that a new Cold War is not desired.

During his visit to India for the G20 summit and his subsequent trip to Vietnam for the elevation of the bilateral relationship, President Biden denied any ulterior motive of enhancing America’s regional position at China’s expense. Instead, he emphasized the need for a stable base in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden expressed the necessity to move away from Cold War thinking and instead focus on building a relationship with China based on mutual respect and adherence to the rules-based international order established after World War II.

While President Biden expressed his sincerity in establishing a fair and transparent relationship with China, it remains unclear if Beijing fully comprehends this stance. China’s top security agency stated that the possibility of a future meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping depends on the U.S.’s sincerity in engaging in meaningful dialogue. President Biden expressed his desire to meet with Xi at a gathering of Pacific nations in San Francisco later this year, as he believes the Chinese leader has been preoccupied with addressing domestic economic challenges.

The strengthening of the partnership between the United States and Vietnam may not be well-received by Xi Jinping. Vietnam, while not becoming a Washington ally, has now attained the status of a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with the United States. This move highlights Vietnam’s concerns over Beijing’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and its favorable economic position resulting from the U.S.-China trade war.

During his visit, President Biden did address human rights concerns in Vietnam, particularly political killings and other atrocities. However, he made it clear that his focus was on the broader strategic picture and the significant opportunity for cooperation between Vietnam and the United States at this critical moment.

President Biden’s visit to Vietnam will conclude with a visit to the memorial of his late Senate colleague, John McCain, who was held as a prisoner of war in Hanoi during the Vietnam War. This visit serves as a poignant reminder of the shared history between the two nations.

FAQ:

Q: What is President Biden’s stance on containing China?

A: President Biden has repeatedly emphasized that the United States does not intend to contain China and instead seeks to establish a constructive relationship based on mutual respect.

Q: Does the Biden administration want to curb China’s rise?

A: No, the Biden administration has stated that it does not aim to curb China’s rise, even when implementing certain measures related to technology exports and building alliances with Asian countries.

Q: What is the significance of President Biden’s visit to Vietnam?

A: President Biden’s visit to Vietnam signifies the strengthening of the partnership between the two countries and highlights Vietnam’s concerns over China’s actions in the South China Sea.