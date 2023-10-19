Lebanon Bracing for Possible Israeli-Hamas Conflict

When asked about the possibility of Lebanon getting involved in Israel’s war with Hamas, Walid Jumblatt, a former militia leader and prominent political veteran in Lebanon, expressed concern. He believes that Lebanon may not be able to escape being drawn into the conflict. As the leader of the Druze minority, Jumblatt is being consulted by many people in Lebanon on how to prevent the country from being consumed by yet another war. He is known for his ability to navigate through conflict and adversity.

Jumblatt fears that the odds are against Lebanon this time. There are concerns that Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese Shiite militia supported by Iran, may launch an attack on Israel from the north, turning Lebanon into a second front in Israel’s war against Hamas. In an interview, Jumblatt blamed the crisis on the neglect of Palestinian aspirations for statehood by the United States, and he called for the U.S. to pull back its aircraft carriers that could potentially strike Lebanon.

Jumblatt also mentioned that he and his son are making preparations to receive refugees if the country descends into war. He emphasized that this refuge would be open to people of all religious backgrounds.

So far, there have been only skirmishes between Hezbollah and Israel, with strikes confined to military targets. Jumblatt expressed his frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks in Israel, feeling that the United States has abandoned its role as a neutral mediator. He believes that the international community is not adequately addressing the dangers facing Lebanon.

Jumblatt stressed the need for a ceasefire, establishment of humanitarian corridors, and the release of civilian prisoners as immediate actions to be taken. He also highlighted the importance of addressing the underlying issue of Palestinian statehood for long-term stability.

Throughout his life, Jumblatt has experienced violence and confrontation. He played along with the Syrian government’s narrative following the assassination of his father, and later supported the rebels in Syria’s conflict. His personal experiences have shaped his perspective on conflict and the importance of finding political solutions.

Lebanon is now bracing itself for the potential consequences of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as the situation in the region remains uncertain.