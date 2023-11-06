India-Israel Relations Strengthened by Unprecedented Support

Israel has expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support it has received from India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of recent attacks. Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, metaphorically stated that the outpouring of support was so significant that the Indian volunteers could almost form another unit of the Israel Defence Force (IDF).

Gilon praised PM Modi for being one of the first global leaders to provide a clear condemnation of the terror attack. He acknowledged the Prime Minister’s tweet which showed solidarity and support in a time of uncertainty.

The Israeli envoy emphasized the emotional depth of the relationship between India and Israel, describing it as something very unique. He highlighted the strong support not just from government officials, but also from regular Indians who expressed their willingness to volunteer and fight for Israel. Gilon expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the unprecedented level of backing received, stating that the wide support was unlike anything he had experienced in his service in other countries.

Prime Minister Modi, in response to the attacks, assured Israel of India’s unwavering support. He reiterated India’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Modi also expressed sympathy for the innocent victims and their families affected by the terrorist attacks.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, provided an update on the situation to PM Modi during a phone call. Netanyahu expressed his thanks for India standing firmly with Israel during this difficult hour.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a tragic death toll and numerous injuries in Israel. The fate of those who were abducted by Hamas during the attack remains uncertain. However, the support from India has provided a glimmer of hope in the face of adversity.

The strength of the bond between India and Israel has been reaffirmed through this challenging period, and the unwavering support from India will undoubtedly continue to solidify the relationship in the future.