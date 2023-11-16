Families of Israeli Hostages Continue March for the Release of Loved Ones

Relatives of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during an attack on southern Israel have embarked on a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, seeking the release of their loved ones held captive in Gaza. The families have gathered outside the Tel Aviv Museum Square, where they made emotional appeals for the return of their family members, who have been held for 39 days. The march, spanning 40 miles, will take them five days to complete, with each night spent camping in tents along the way, leading up to their arrival at Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Saturday.

The families are determined to take their plea directly to the seat of power, demanding to meet with the prime minister, the war cabinet, and members of the Knesset. They want answers as to why their loved ones have not been brought back home yet. The hostages were taken after Hamas militants stormed several Israeli towns and kibbutzim in early October, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the kidnapping of over 240 individuals.

The families are deeply concerned about the well-being of the hostages, as they have no information regarding their access to food, water, or their general safety. They are unsure if they are even still alive. The march aims to bring attention to their plight and persuade decision-makers to take immediate action to secure their release.

Shelly Shem-Tov, whose son was abducted from a music festival near the Gaza border, spoke of her fears for his well-being, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding his access to basic necessities and his health condition as an asthma sufferer. She demanded answers from the government and urged them to engage in dialogue with the families.

As the families commenced their march from the plaza, they chanted a Hebrew word meaning “now”, symbolizing their urgency for action. Each family carried posters displaying the images of their loved ones and shared their devastating stories. They emphasized the importance of time, highlighting the urgency for the safe return of their family members. The impact of the abductions extends beyond the hostages themselves, affecting the lives of their children and other family members waiting anxiously for their return.

While negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been reported, the families remain hopeful but determined to continue their march until their loved ones are safely returned. They expect the government to exhaust every possible avenue to secure their release.