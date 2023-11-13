A Resignation that Shakes the Football World: The Undoing of Luis Rubiales

The football world was left stunned as Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), announced his resignation in the wake of a scandal involving a kiss with Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s 2023 World Cup victory. Rubiales, who initially denied any wrongdoing and refused to step down, performed a U-turn after conversations with his daughters, realizing the impact this controversy was having on his loved ones and the sport he cherished.

Rubiales expressed his deep love and pride for his daughters, emphasizing their importance in his decision-making process. Ultimately, he concluded that stepping down was the only way to protect them and the integrity of football. This revelation came during an interview on the Talk TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Rubiales bared his emotions and the inner turmoil he had been grappling with.

The catalyst for Rubiales’ resignation was his conversation with his daughters. They urged him to preserve his dignity and move forward with his life, highlighting the potential harm he could cause to those he cared about and the sport he held dear. Their poignant advice resonated with Rubiales, compelling him to make the difficult decision to resign from his position as RFEF president.

In his formal statement, Rubiales acknowledged the swift suspension imposed by FIFA and the ongoing legal proceedings against him. Recognizing the futility of clinging to power, he emphasized the futility of waiting and the importance of not prolonging the negative impact on the federation and Spanish football as a whole. Rubiales now faces the possibility of criminal charges as a result of the ‘sexual assault and coercion’ lawsuit filed against him by the Spanish prosecutor.

The repercussions of Rubiales’ actions extended beyond his own resignation. Eighty-one Spanish players, including the entire Women’s World Cup-winning team, vowed not to represent the national team while Rubiales remained in office. Their unprecedented show of solidarity sent shockwaves through the footballing community. Additionally, Jorge Vilda, the former national team manager, faced heavy criticism for supporting Rubiales at a press conference, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

As the football world processes the fallout from this scandal, questions regarding the future of the RFEF and Spanish football emerge. Who will step in to fill the void left by Rubiales? How will the national team rebuild its unity and focus? Only time will reveal the answers to these pressing questions. One thing is certain: the resignation of Luis Rubiales will leave a lasting impact on football in Spain, forever changing the trajectory of the sport.