The Amazing Survival Story of a Thai Hostage in Gaza

Thailand breathed a collective sigh of relief when they learned that Vetoon Phoome, a Thai farm worker living in Israel, had miraculously survived being held hostage by Hamas during the recent conflict with Israel. Vetoon’s family had feared the worst, but their worries were put to rest when they received the news of his release on Saturday.

“He assured me that he was alive and coming back home. He told me not to cry and to let our mother know,” said Vetoon’s sister, Roongarun Wichagern, during an emotional reunion via video call.

Vetoon, 33, along with nine other Thai hostages, was freed by Hamas as part of a truce agreement after a seven-week-long war. The war was triggered by Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7. The Thai hostages were among a total of 24 individuals set free in a deal negotiated alongside the truce and the exchange of 39 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. Thailand’s government confirmed that there are still 20 Thai nationals who remain captive.

Vetoon’s survival is truly extraordinary. During his captivity, he was held in underground tunnels by the militants. However, he managed to emerge unharmed, without any signs of physical torture or weight loss. Vetoon’s sister described his survival as a “miracle.”

“I saw the news that the hostages would be released, and then someone sent a photo. It was clearly my little brother,” said Roongarun, expressing the overwhelming joy of seeing Vetoon’s image after days of anxiety.

The release of the Thai hostages was facilitated by various diplomatic efforts. Iran’s Embassy in Bangkok played a role in the negotiations, providing a list of names to Hamas after a request from the Thai Foreign Ministry and a parliamentary speaker. Thailand, on the other hand, had been actively engaging with multiple parties involved in the conflict, including Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and Iran.

Thailand has a substantial population of approximately 30,000 nationals working in Israel, with many engaged in the agricultural sector. Vetoon’s capture and subsequent release shed light on the risks faced by Thai migrant workers in the region, as well as the gratitude felt by their families when they return safely.

As the journey to bring the remaining captives back to Thailand continues, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin assured the nation that their government would persist in their efforts until all their citizens were freed. The release of the Thai hostages serves as a beacon of hope amidst the turmoil of the conflict, demonstrating that miracles are indeed possible, even in the darkest of times.

