Flashpoint West Bank Town Sees Escalation of Violence

Violent clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank town of Huwara have left one Palestinian man dead. The incident occurred after dozens of settlers, including a far-right MP, entered the town in response to a shooting attack on an Israeli family. Israeli forces later killed the suspected Palestinian gunman.

Tensions have been high in the northern West Bank as the Jewish Sukkot holiday comes to an end. Huwara, located on Route 60, which is used by both Palestinians and Jewish settlers, has witnessed a series of shootings on Israelis in recent months, resulting in revenge attacks by nearby settlers.

After the shooting incident, ultranationalist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich visited Huwara with settler leaders. Following Friday prayers, a large crowd gathered for the funeral of Labib Dumeidi, the Palestinian man who was killed. The funeral was followed by protests, leading to clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli forces. Palestinian medics reported more than 50 injuries, including three from live gunfire.

Contrasting accounts of the incident have emerged. Dumeidi’s relatives claim he was shot by a Jewish settler while inside his home. However, the Israeli military states that soldiers shot a Palestinian who had thrown a block at an Israeli vehicle.

The violence escalated after a group of Israelis arrived in Huwara to set up a Sukkah, a temporary shelter erected during the Sukkot festival. Settlers, including the lawmaker, were seen holding a Torah lesson on a closed-off road. Videos showed both Israelis and Palestinians engaging in stone-throwing, with reports of vandalism against homes, shops, and cars in Huwara.

The Israeli military used riot dispersal means to quell the confrontation, leading to approximately 60 Palestinians receiving medical treatment, mainly for tear gas inhalation.

Mayor Mueen al-Dumaidi criticized the armed settlers’ presence and called it a daily collective punishment endured by Huwara. The town has faced periodic closures to Palestinians for alleged security reasons.

Earlier in the week, a video circulated in Israeli media showing a Palestinian man firing at an Israeli car in Huwara. The driver managed to escape unharmed, along with her husband and baby.

These recent incidents contribute to the escalating violence in the West Bank, which has seen increased Israeli military raids, Palestinian attacks on Israelis, and settler violence against Palestinians and their property. While settlements are deemed illegal under international law, Israel supports their existence, with members of the government backing their cause, including Minister Smotrich.

FAQs

What is the Sukkot festival?

The Sukkot festival is a Jewish holiday during which temporary shelters, called Sukkahs, are built to commemorate the sheltering of the Israelites during their wanderings in the desert.

What is the Palestinian Red Crescent?

The Palestinian Red Crescent is a humanitarian organization that provides emergency medical services in the Palestinian territories.

What is Route 60?

Route 60 is a major road running through the West Bank, connecting northern and southern areas. It is used by both Palestinians and Jewish settlers.

What are settlements?

Settlements are Israeli communities built in the occupied territories, including the West Bank. They are considered illegal under international law, but Israel disputes this view.

sources: BBC News