Hurt and Silent: A Palestinian Boy’s Ordeal in Israeli Prison

In a gripping tale of uncertainty and torment, 18-year-old Mohammad Salhab Tamimi shares his experience of spending eight months in Israeli prisons without being charged or processed. Finally, as part of an ongoing prisoner exchange deal, Mohammad was reunited with his family. However, his path to freedom was filled with fear and abuse.

After the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, Mohammad’s situation worsened. Threatened by Israeli prison guards, he was warned that any signs of celebration upon his return would result in his rearrest and return to administrative detention. In order to avoid further trouble, Mohammad’s family kept their joy contained, celebrating quietly with only close relatives.

Mohammad, shackled and humiliated, was among the fourth group of Palestinian prisoners released from Ofer prison near Ramallah. Uncertain about his fate until the last moment, he was abruptly transferred to Ofer Prison without any explanation. There, he was forced to strip down to a grey prison sweatsuit, and his personal belongings were discarded by a cruel prison guard. The guard’s physical abuse left Mohammad in pain, his feet crushed under the weight of the officer’s steel-toed boots.

Transported in a windowless and cramped prisoner transfer vehicle known as a “bosta,” Mohammad endured a journey lasting over 12 hours without rest stops, food, or toilet breaks. The unbearable conditions left him without anything to eat or drink until after midnight.

After his release, Mohammad’s father and uncle eagerly awaited him outside Ofer Prison, ready to drive him home to Hebron in the occupied West Bank. However, Mohammad’s ordeal was not unique; his story reflects the harsh treatment experienced by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

Following the surprise attack by Hamas from Gaza on southern Israel, which resulted in numerous casualties, the situation in Israeli prisons deteriorated even further. Detainees reported severe beatings, denial of medical attention, limited access to lawyers and family visits, and inadequate basic necessities such as electricity and hygiene products. Tragically, several Palestinian prisoners lost their lives while in Israeli custody since the October 7 attack.

Despite the ongoing prisoner exchanges and temporary ceasefires negotiated by Egypt and Qatar, Israel continued to arrest Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Over 3,000 arrests were carried out in these areas since October 7. Mohammad’s release shines light on the appalling conditions inside Israeli prisons, including extreme overcrowding, insufficient food, and a lack of basic amenities. Prisoners were stripped of their possessions and barred from using facilities or making any noise to alleviate their distress.

The occupation’s decision to humiliate prisoners, alongside the tragic loss of life and suffering endured, paints a bleak picture of the toll taken on Palestinian detainees. Mohammad’s story serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by Palestinians living under occupation.

FAQ

Q: What is administrative detention?



Administrative detention is a policy used by the Israeli government to detain Palestinians without trial or formal charges. It allows for individuals to be held for an extended period, often indefinitely, based on undisclosed evidence or security concerns.

Q: What is Al-Aqsa Flood operation?



The Al-Aqsa Flood operation refers to a series of violent clashes and protests that occurred near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem in October 2022. The operation resulted in heightened tensions between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

Q: What is a bosta?



A bosta is a prisoner transfer vehicle used by Israeli authorities. It is a van with blacked-out windows and small cells equipped with metal seats, to which prisoners are chained during transportation.

(Source: Al Jazeera)