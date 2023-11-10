Hurricane Tammy: Coastal Impacts and the Unpredictability of October Storms

As Hurricane Tammy gains strength off the coast of Bermuda, it poses a potential threat to the North Carolina coast in the coming days. While forecasts indicate the storm’s trajectory towards Wilmington, the nature of hurricanes, especially in the month of October, remains unpredictable.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center report that Hurricane Tammy currently has winds of 75 mph and is moving northeast at 9 mph. It is expected to maintain hurricane strength through Tuesday and Wednesday before gradually weakening and changing its course towards a northwest direction by Thursday afternoon. By that time, the storm will likely be downgraded to a tropical storm as wind speeds decrease to below 73 mph.

Forecasters predict that by Friday, Tammy will continue to weaken while gradually moving towards the East Coast but remaining over the Atlantic. While the storm is expected to “lose steam” and avoid significant impacts on land, the Wilmington area may still experience maritime effects. Tammy will create swells and increase the risk of rip currents along the coast, making it important for residents and visitors to stay cautious near the water.

At present, no watches or warnings have been issued in connection with Hurricane Tammy. However, forecasters stress the need for continuous monitoring and preparedness as hurricane activity can rapidly change.

The timing of Hurricane Tammy’s threat to the North Carolina coast is notable, as the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season typically occurs on September 10. While the months of June to November make up the official hurricane season, the last two months, October and November, usually see less activity in the Wilmington area. Nevertheless, history has shown that a few October storms have made significant impacts.

One such storm was Hurricane Hazel, a destructive Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Brunswick County on October 15, 1954. It serves as a reminder that even in the quieter months of the hurricane season, the potential for severe weather events cannot be overlooked.

