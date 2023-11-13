Hurricane Tammy Approaches Leeward Islands: What You Need to Know

Forecasters are closely watching the intensifying Hurricane Tammy as it moves towards the Leeward Islands in the tropical Atlantic. The storm, which is expected to reach category 1 hurricane status, poses potential risks to the islands from Friday night through Saturday night.

The current data shows that Tammy has already achieved hurricane status, with sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 992 mb. Satellite images indicate that Tammy’s thunderstorms are becoming more organized and intense.

Forecast for Tammy:

Based on favorable conditions including moderate wind shear, a moist atmosphere, and record-warm waters, forecasters expect Tammy to continue strengthening over the next few days before potentially passing just east of the Leeward Islands. Some models suggest a stronger storm could track more northeast, while a weaker storm might pass over the islands. The region likely to be most heavily impacted is Barbuda.

In terms of expected impacts, most significant winds and rainfall are forecasted to be on the east side of the storm, with heavy rains of 4-8 inches predicted. Western areas, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, are expected to receive lesser amounts of rainfall.

FAQ:

1. What are the Leeward Islands?

– The Leeward Islands are a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Antigua, Barbuda, and Guadeloupe, among others.

2. How does wind shear affect hurricanes?

– Wind shear refers to the difference in wind speed or direction between different levels of the atmosphere. High wind shear can disrupt or weaken the structure of a hurricane, while lower wind shear allows the storm to strengthen.

3. Are there any other storms in the region?

– Yes, Hurricane Norma is currently approaching Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, and there is also a tropical cyclone in the north Indian Ocean.

As Hurricane Tammy advances, it is essential for residents in the Leeward Islands to heed the warnings and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Stay tuned for further updates as the storm progresses.