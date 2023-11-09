Hurricane Tammy Moves Away as Another System Develops

While Hurricane Tammy continues to move away from the Caribbean’s Leeward Islands and into the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has increased the chances of another system forming into the next tropical depression or storm. Tammy, which currently has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, is located about 60 miles northeast of Anguilla and is moving north-northwest at 10 mph.

As Tammy moves away from land, all tropical watches and warnings have ceased for the northern Leeward Islands. However, Bermuda may be in the path of the hurricane, as indicated by the five-day forecast. Offshore wave heights could reach up to 25 feet, posing a threat to Atlantic-facing shores with strong surf and heavy rip currents.

In addition to Tammy, the NHC is monitoring a system in the southwestern Caribbean that has the potential to develop. This area of low pressure off the coast of Central America has shown better organization with showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters say there is a 50% chance that this system could become a tropical depression within the next two to seven days.

Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected over portions of Central America in the coming days. This system, if it were to form and achieve named-storm status, could become Tropical Storm Vince and mark the 21st official system of the season.

As we continue to track Hurricane Tammy and the potential development of another system, it is important for residents and citizens in the affected areas to stay informed and prepared. Paying attention to updates from the NHC and following any evacuation or safety protocols is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals and communities.