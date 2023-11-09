Hurricane Tammy Strengthens, Poses Potential Threat to Caribbean Islands

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center confirms that Hurricane Tammy has gained enough strength to be officially classified as a hurricane. The storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Lesser Antilles islands later today, with hurricane conditions anticipated in portions of the Leeward Islands by late Friday or Saturday morning.

Tammy is projected to turn northwestward, bringing heavy rains to several regions including the Leeward, northern Windward, British and U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico. This could lead to isolated instances of flash flooding and potential mudslides in some areas. Coastal areas may also experience storm surge, causing sea waters to inundate inland areas.

As of the latest advisory, Tammy is located approximately 165 miles east-southeast of Martinique and has maximum sustained wind speeds of 75 mph. The storm is currently moving west-northwest at a speed of 7 mph.

Several warnings and watches are now in effect for areas in Tammy’s potential path. A hurricane warning has been issued for Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis. A hurricane watch is in effect for Anguilla, St. Maarten, and St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. Additionally, a tropical storm warning has been issued for Dominica, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

It is important to note that the National Hurricane Center may issue additional watches and warnings as the situation develops.

Looking at the broader picture, the 2023 hurricane season has been active, with Hurricane Tammy being the latest named storm. However, forecasters caution that the season doesn’t end until November 30, and there are still two more names remaining on the list: Vince and Whitney. On average, the Atlantic basin experiences around 14 named storms during a hurricane season, with the peak of activity occurring around September 10.

As always, it is crucial for residents and visitors in potentially affected areas to stay alert, monitor updates from local authorities, and follow any evacuation orders or safety guidelines issued.