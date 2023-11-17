Hurricane Tammy: A Force to Be Reckoned With in the Atlantic

Hurricane Tammy, a formidable storm, is currently gaining strength as it traverses the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. Moving northwest at a steady pace of 8 mph, Tammy boasts sustained winds reaching 85 mph. Despite encountering moderate wind shear, the storm is anticipated to bolster its power in the coming days.

Forecast models predict Tammy’s trajectory to take it past the Leeward Islands before veering towards the north-northeast in the following week. This path raises concerns for the regions in its potential path. While the exact impacts are uncertain, it is essential for residents and authorities to remain vigilant and prepared for any adverse weather conditions.

In addition to Hurricane Tammy, there is also an area of interest brewing in the southwestern Caribbean. With a 20% chance of development over the next seven days, this weather disturbance warrants close observation. The ongoing hurricane season, which extends until the end of November, necessitates a proactive approach in staying informed about these potential threats.

