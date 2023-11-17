New Article: The Unrelenting Power of Hurricane Tammy

Tracking Hurricane Tammy in the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean has become a matter of utmost importance. This formidable storm has intensified, now classified as a category two hurricane with winds reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph, and there is still potential for further strengthening.

Currently, Hurricane Tammy is positioned approximately 530 miles south of Bermuda, advancing at a steady speed of 10 mph in a northeast direction. Over the next few days, Tammy’s projected course will shift towards the northwestern quadrant, promising an intensified path of destruction.

The imminent threat of Hurricane Tammy looms heavily over Bermuda, as it is predicted to linger in close proximity to the island throughout the weekend. However, relief may be on the horizon as Tammy is anticipated to gradually weaken and transition into a non-tropical system by tomorrow or Friday.

This year’s hurricane season has been particularly active. With only three names remaining on the list, Tammy marks the seventh hurricane and the third major hurricane of the season. It is worth noting that there are no other regions currently forecasted for tropical development in the next seven days. Nevertheless, the hurricane season extends until the end of November, urging individuals to stay informed and prepared.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments surrounding Hurricane Tammy, consider downloading the Very Local app on your mobile device or smart TV. This will grant you easy access to news updates and weather forecasts on demand, ensuring that you remain vigilant and well-prepared in the face of this powerful storm.

