A Destructive Force: Hurricane Otis Weakens, Yet Southern Mexico Still Braces

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Devastating winds and torrential rainfall have battered southern Mexico as Hurricane Otis made landfall on Wednesday. Although the storm has now weakened to a Category 4 hurricane, the threat of heavy rain and flash floods still looms large in the state of Guerrero.

As Otis raged through the steep mountains of Guerrero, it rapidly transformed from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in just 12 hours. Caught off guard by its sudden intensity, residents of Guerrero’s coast were forced to swiftly prepare for the worst. Acapulco Mayor Abelina López urged all citizens to hunker down at home or seek refuge in the city’s shelters, emphasizing that Otis was even stronger than the destructive Hurricane Pauline that devastated Acapulco in 1997.

With maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, Otis is currently situated about 25 miles north northwest of Acapulco, moving at a speed of 10 mph. The hurricane is expected to continue moving inland over southern Mexico throughout Wednesday night.

The immediate concern now is heavy rainfall. The anticipated 5 to 10 inches of rain, and even up to 15 inches in certain areas, poses a serious risk of landslides and floods. The threat of catastrophic consequences, such as the loss of life witnessed in the 1997 storm, has reignited painful memories for the residents of Acapulco and surrounding towns.

The impact of Hurricane Otis is particularly worrisome for Guerrero, a state already grappling with poverty and violence. Merely days before Otis made landfall, the region witnessed a horrific massacre where a police chief and 12 officers were found dead on a highway. The tragedy occurred in El Papayo, a township of Guerrero in close proximity to Otis’ impact zone.

On a larger scale, Otis arrived in the wake of Hurricane Norma, which struck the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. This succession of storms has left the affected communities exhausted and vulnerable.

As Mexico battles the devastation brought on by Otis, it is important to remember the resilience and strength of its people. Communities are united, working together to navigate these challenges and rebuild their lives.

