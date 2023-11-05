Hurricane Otis Approaches Mexico’s Coast, Poses Threat to Acapulco

Hurricane Otis rapidly intensified from a tropical storm to a major hurricane as it approached Mexico’s southern Pacific coast on Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Otis, now a Category 3 hurricane, was about 115 miles south-southeast of Acapulco, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The hurricane was moving north-northwest at a speed of 8 mph.

The Mexican authorities issued a hurricane warning from Punta Maldonado to Zihuatanejo, warning residents and tourists to take precautions. Otis was expected to make landfall near the popular resort city of Acapulco early Wednesday.

The primary concern with this hurricane is the heavy rainfall it is projected to bring. The southern state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, is expected to receive between five to ten inches of rain, with some areas potentially experiencing up to 15 inches. This significant amount of rainfall raises the risk of mudslides in the steep mountainous terrain of Guerrero.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Tammy continued to move northeastward over open water in the Atlantic. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was located approximately 565 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Forecasters predicted that Tammy would weaken by Thursday.

As the coastal areas of Mexico and Bermuda remain on high alert, it is crucial for residents and tourists to stay updated on the latest weather advisories and heed any evacuation orders issued by local authorities. Preparation and safety precautions are key to mitigating the potential risks posed by these powerful hurricanes.