New Article: Hurricane Otis Breaks Records with Devastating Impact on Mexico Coast

Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm, made history last week as it unleashed catastrophic damage on the west coast of Mexico, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. One of the most remarkable facts about this hurricane was the measurement of a 205 mph wind gust, recorded by a weather station near Acapulco. This rare observation ranks among the highest ever recorded globally.

The devastation caused by Hurricane Otis cannot be overstated. The storm claimed the lives of over 40 individuals and caused extensive damage in and around Acapulco. The economic losses are estimated to exceed $10 billion, making it one of the costliest natural disasters in Mexican history.

Extreme winds like those experienced during Hurricane Otis often go unrecorded due to the destruction they cause to measuring instruments. However, in this case, the weather station operated by the National Tidal Service managed to withstand the fury of the storm. Despite the disappearance of the station’s perimeter fence, it remained intact, allowing for the recording of the record-breaking wind gust.

The strength of Hurricane Otis took forecasters by surprise as it rapidly intensified before making landfall. Within a span of just 24 hours, the storm’s winds increased by a staggering 115 mph, reaching maximum sustained winds of 165 mph upon hitting Acapulco. This rapid intensification was not predicted by most computer models, leading to a “nightmare scenario” for meteorologists and the local population.

The impact of the hurricane on the affected areas is significant. Acapulco and its surroundings were left grappling with widespread power and communication outages, limited phone service, and severe shortages of food and water. Approximately 274,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, and an estimated 120 hospitals and clinics suffered structural damage. Moreover, the region’s important tourism industry suffered a blow, with around 600 hotels and condominiums being affected.

The economic consequences of Hurricane Otis are expected to be substantial. The global reinsurance broker Gallagher Re projects that the storm will result in a minimum of $10 billion in economic losses. What compounds the issue is that a majority of homeowners in Acapulco do not have insurance coverage, and even commercial real estate is insufficiently insured. This means that a significant portion of the damage will go either uninsured or underinsured.

Estimates from Verisk, a data analytics and technology firm, indicate that insured losses due to the extreme winds could range from $3 billion to $6 billion. The coastline of Acapulco, with its numerous high-rise apartments, condominiums, and hotels, bore the brunt of the damage. The destruction included blown-out windows, roof coverings torn off, and scattered debris. Verisk predicts that Hurricane Otis will become one of the most expensive events on record for the Mexican insurance market.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, the task of rebuilding and recovery lies ahead for the affected communities. The resilience and strength of the people will be tested as they navigate through the challenges brought by this devastating natural disaster.

