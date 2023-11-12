Hurricane Otis Strikes Acapulco, Threatening Southern Mexico

Hurricane Otis made landfall near the popular beach resort city of Acapulco, Mexico, early Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 5 storm. With sustained winds of 165 mph, forecasters warned of a potential “nightmare scenario” as the hurricane threatened to cause catastrophic damage along Mexico’s southern coast.

As the eye of the storm hit Mexico’s coast, it brought destructive winds, heavy rainfall, and a storm surge. The National Hurricane Center stated that Otis is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves inland over the higher terrain of southern Mexico, eventually dissipating on Wednesday night.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged residents of the state of Guerrero, which includes Acapulco, to seek shelter and avoid areas near rivers, streams, and ravines ahead of the storm’s landfall.

Currently, a hurricane warning is in effect from Punta Maldonado to Zihuatanejo, with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning from Lagunas de Chacahua to Punta Maldonado.

The core of the hurricane is described as having “extremely destructive” winds, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 30 miles from the center. High-rise buildings are especially vulnerable to the severe winds, according to the hurricane center. Otis is also expected to generate storm surge and produce “large and destructive waves” in the region where it made landfall, potentially causing life-threatening coastal flooding.

In addition to the powerful winds and storm surge, heavy rainfall is expected throughout the week, with rainfall totals ranging from 8 to 20 inches. The excessive rainfall could result in flash floods, urban flooding, and mudslides in higher terrain areas, posing further risks to residents.

Otis underwent rapid intensification on Tuesday, becoming the fastest intensifying hurricane in the Eastern Pacific’s history. This rapid intensification refers to an increase of at least 35 mph in maximum sustained winds within a 24-hour period.

It is worth mentioning that prior to Otis, the East Pacific had not experienced a Category 5 landfall. The strongest landfall recorded in the region was Hurricane Patricia in 2015, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Unlike Otis, Patricia crossed a sparsely populated and mountainous area, sparing larger urban areas such as Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo.

As Hurricane Otis continues its path, it is essential for residents in the affected areas to follow evacuation orders, seek appropriate shelter, and stay informed through trusted local sources and official updates.

FAQ:

Q: What is a Category 5 hurricane?

A: A Category 5 hurricane is the highest intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Scale, with sustained winds exceeding 157 mph. These hurricanes are considered extremely dangerous and have the potential to cause catastrophic damage.

Q: What is storm surge?

A: Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, typically a hurricane, as it approaches the coastline. It can cause significant coastal flooding and is one of the most life-threatening aspects of a tropical cyclone.

Q: What is rapid intensification?

A: Rapid intensification refers to a significant increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone within a short period, usually 24 hours or less.

