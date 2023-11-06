Hurricane Otis Approaches Mexico, Bringing Destructive Winds and Potential Flooding

Hurricane Otis, a powerful Category 5 storm, is on a trajectory to make landfall near Acapulco in Mexico on Wednesday morning. This menacing hurricane poses a significant threat to the coastal region, with forecasters warning of destructive winds and the possibility of a “catastrophic storm surge.”

As of Tuesday night, Hurricane Otis boasted sustained winds of 160 mph, accompanied by higher gusts. Positioned approximately 55 miles south-southeast of Acapulco and moving at a speed of 9 mph towards the north-northwest, the hurricane is expected to hit land near or just west of the city.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for the coastal area from Punta Maldonado to Zihuatanejo, with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning active from Lagunas de Chacahua to Punta Maldonado.

The primary threats posed by Hurricane Otis include damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for dangerous storm surge. Strong winds of up to 73 mph were expected to reach Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday evening, followed by spread to other regions throughout Wednesday.

In addition to the strong winds, the hurricane is projected to generate life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The hurricane center has disclosed that hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 70 miles.

These devastating winds will combine with a “potentially catastrophic storm surge,” which has the potential to cause life-threatening coastal flooding near the anticipated landfall location. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves, as stated by the hurricane center.

Furthermore, the forecast predicts rainfall totals of 8 to 16 inches by the end of the week, with certain areas potentially experiencing up to 20 inches of rain. This heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, urban flooding, and mudslides, particularly in higher terrain areas.

Should Hurricane Otis make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane, it would create history as the first Category 5 landfall for the East Pacific region, surpassing the previous record held by Hurricane Patricia in 2015.

The approaching Hurricane Otis is a reminder of the immense power and destructiveness of nature. As Mexico prepares for the impact of this storm, it is crucial for residents in the affected areas to heed the warnings and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.