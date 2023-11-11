A Historic Cyclone: Hurricane Otis Ravages Acapulco, Leaving a Trail of Destruction

MONTERREY, Mexico — The coastal city of Acapulco in Mexico was hit hard by Hurricane Otis, the most powerful cyclone to ever make landfall on the country’s Pacific coast. With a death toll of at least 27 and several missing persons, the aftermath of the storm has left Acapulco reeling.

Mexican Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez confirmed that four people were missing in Acapulco after the storm pounded the city. As officials assess the damage, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his shock at the intensity and unpredictability of the hurricane. He stated that the government would be conducting door-to-door assessments to determine the full extent of the destruction.

Large-scale deployments of armed forces, including the national guard and navy personnel, have been dispatched to the affected area. The storm’s Category 5 status caused immense devastation, toppling electrical poles and leaving around 500,000 people in Acapulco without power.

Restoring power is a priority as it is necessary to reinstate water services in the port city. President López Obrador acknowledged that the recovery process would be slow and challenging. The state-run electricity service, CFE, reported that every pole in Acapulco was knocked down by the hurricane.

Hurricane Otis: Understanding the Devastation

Hurricane Otis struck Mexico’s Pacific Coast on October 25, inflicting severe damage on the famous tourist destination of Acapulco. Hospitals became wind tunnels, hotel infrastructure was ruined, and the Acapulco airport remained closed. Mudslides, uprooted trees, and debris littered the streets, making them impassable. High-rise buildings had shattered windows, while downtown structures were reduced to skeletons, surrounded by flooded roads.

Despite the extensive destruction, President López Obrador expressed relief that the loss of human lives was not higher. Acapulco residents, who took shelter in place during the storm, managed to survive the disaster. However, the intensity and unprecedented force of Hurricane Otis left the president astounded.

Acapulco’s Recovery and the Challenges Ahead

The Mexican government plans to establish a reconstruction program to assist individuals and businesses affected by the hurricane. The devastation caused by the storm extended beyond the city’s infrastructure, with farmworkers losing their corn fields to the powerful winds and heavy rainfall.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of American casualties, but communications disruptions have made obtaining information difficult for the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

Acapulco has faced significant challenges in recent years due to the presence of organized crime groups involved in drug trafficking and extortion. Despite this, the city continues to be a popular destination among Mexican tourists and still holds appeal as a vacation spot for Hollywood stars and U.S. politicians.

The impact of Hurricane Otis on Acapulco, which relies heavily on tourism revenue, is expected to be severe. Approximately 80 percent of the city’s hotels sustained damage during the storm, jeopardizing the income generated during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.

According to the National Council of Tourism Entrepreneurs, it will take a significant amount of time for Acapulco to recover from the devastation. To aid in the recovery efforts, the state government has begun the evacuation of tourists from hotels, which were at 50 percent occupancy when the hurricane struck.

Unprecedented Intensity and the Role of Climate Change

Hurricane Otis surprised forecasters by rapidly intensifying from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane within a mere 12 hours. This unprecedented rate of strengthening in the eastern Pacific left residents along the coast unprepared for the storm’s ferocity. Climate scientists believe that the abnormally warm waters of the Pacific Ocean contributed to Otis’s rapid development.

Hurricane Otis marks the fourth named storm to hit Mexico’s west coast in October, following tropical storms Max, Lidia, and Norma.

