Baja California Braces for Hurricane Norma as Antigua and Barbuda Prepare for Hurricane Tammy

As Hurricane Norma approached the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, residents and tourists in Cabo San Lucas took precautionary measures to ensure their safety. José Ceseña, a local boat operator, made the decision to haul his boat out of the water, prioritizing the safety of his vessel. Beaches were ordered closed and National Guard troops were deployed to clear people from the seashore.

The federal government dispatched 500 marines to assist in storm preparations, and local officials made plans to open up to 39 emergency shelters if necessary. It was anticipated that Norma would weaken as it approached land, although not to the degree initially expected. While Baja California remained vigilant, on the other side of the Atlantic, the islands of Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis braced themselves for the arrival of Hurricane Tammy.

With winds reaching 85 mph (140 kph), Tammy prompted the issuance of hurricane warnings across the affected islands. The slow-moving system was predicted to bring heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flooding in the Lesser Antilles. Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and recent storm damage from Tropical Storm Philippe, prepared for the worst.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne acknowledged the potential risks presented by Tammy and urged residents to take necessary precautions. Government offices and businesses closed early to allow employees time to prepare, resulting in traffic congestion throughout the islands. Disaster management officials announced plans to open approximately 40 shelters to accommodate those seeking refuge.

As Baja California and the islands of Antigua and Barbuda prepared for the arrival of their respective hurricanes, communities remained resilient, determined to protect their lives and property from the impending storms. The importance of early preparation and taking heed of official warnings cannot be underestimated in these situations.