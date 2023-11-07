Hurricanes Hit Mexico and Caribbean, Causing Destruction and Flooding

In recent days, the popular tourist destinations of Los Cabos in Mexico and Barbuda in the Caribbean have been battered by powerful hurricanes, causing widespread destruction and flooding. Hurricane Norma made landfall near Los Cabos on the Baja California Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing with it strong winds of 80 mph (130 kph). The once Category 4 hurricane weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed the peninsula towards the Gulf of California.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Tammy struck the Caribbean island of Barbuda as a Category 1 hurricane with winds reaching 85 mph (140 kph). The storm moved north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph) and caused significant damage to the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Martin, and St. Barthelmy.

The slow-moving nature of these hurricanes has raised concerns about severe flooding. Norma is expected to dump six to 18 inches of rain across southern Baja California and Sinaloa state, posing the risk of flash floods and mudslides. John Cangialosi, a senior specialist at the National Hurricane Center, emphasized that the region is particularly vulnerable to heavy rainfall due to its dry climate.

Despite the initial fears, there have been no reports of casualties. However, there has been some damage to infrastructure, including downed power poles and trees. Authorities in San Jose del Cabo were able to evacuate approximately 1,700 people to shelters. The federal government also dispatched 500 marines to assist with storm preparations.

The stormy weather has disrupted travel, with airports in the affected areas temporarily closing. The expectation is that flights will resume by midday Sunday. Hotels in Los Cabos, which cater primarily to foreign tourists, remained about three-quarters full, with visitors not yet making a mass exodus from the region.

As the cleanup efforts begin and the full extent of the damage becomes clear, the affected communities will work to recover and rebuild. The resilience of these areas will be crucial in bouncing back from these natural disasters and ensuring the safety and well-being of their residents and visitors.