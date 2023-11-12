Hurricane Norma and Hurricane Tammy Set Course towards Land

The 2023 hurricane season remains active as two powerful storms approach different parts of the world. Hurricane Norma is currently heading for Los Cabos in Mexico, while Hurricane Tammy has emerged in the Caribbean. While both storms pose a threat to nearby areas, they are not directly targeting the United States.

Hurricane warnings have been issued in Mexico and the Caribbean as residents brace for the impact of these powerful weather systems. Although Norma is expected to weaken as it moves north, it is likely to maintain hurricane strength when it reaches the southern portion of Baja California. The National Hurricane Center advises residents and tourists in that area to take precautions.

Norma is anticipated to arrive near the popular resorts of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo over the weekend. The storm is projected to bring heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding, urban flooding, and even mudslides in elevated areas. While hotels in Los Cabos are currently at about 75% capacity, there has been no significant evacuation of tourists.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Tammy has formed in the Atlantic. It is currently located east-southeast of Martinique in the Caribbean. Tammy is expected to maintain category 1 hurricane status as it moves towards the Leeward Islands, including Guadeloupe, Antigua, and Barbuda. These areas should prepare for hurricane conditions, as Tammy is projected to bring heavy rain, potentially leading to flash floods and mudslides.

The forecast indicates that Tammy will eventually turn north and then northeast, avoiding any direct impact on populated landmasses. As the 20th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, Tammy is part of an unusually active year, surpassing the average number of storms. This serves as a reminder of the significance of diligent monitoring and preparedness in vulnerable regions.

FAQs

1. What are the maximum sustained winds of Hurricane Norma?

Hurricane Norma currently has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

2. Is Hurricane Tammy expected to impact the United States?

No, Hurricane Tammy is not directly targeting the United States and is forecasted to curve northeast, away from populated areas.

3. How many named storms have occurred in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season?

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has already witnessed 20 named storms, surpassing the average number for a typical season.

