Hurricane Lidia Approaching Mexico’s West Coast

Hurricane Lidia, a powerful Category 3 storm, is rapidly approaching Mexico’s west coast and is expected to make landfall near Puerto Vallarta. This major hurricane poses a significant threat with its sustained winds of 125 mph, heavy rainfall, destructive winds, and dangerous ocean surge.

Lidia follows closely behind another storm, Max, which hit Mexico’s west coast just one day prior. Although Max was a weaker disturbance, it still caused heavy rainfall and flooding in areas such as Lázaro Cárdenas and Acapulco. The region is now bracing for Lidia’s impact, with hurricane warnings in effect from Novillero to Manzanillo, and tropical storm warnings for areas running to Mazatlán and Punta San Telmo.

The popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta and nearby towns on Cabo Corrientes are expected to be directly impacted by the intensifying storm. There is even a chance that Lidia may strengthen further and reach Category 4 status with winds exceeding 130 mph before making landfall. Residents are advised to complete their preparations quickly, as hurricane-force conditions are expected to develop near the coast Tuesday afternoon.

In anticipation of the storm, classes have been canceled in coastal communities and the airport in Puerto Vallarta is urging travelers to stay in close communication with airlines.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reports that Lidia is intensifying and environmental conditions support further strengthening before it makes landfall. Warm waters in the area, running above average and offering ample support for a powerful hurricane, have contributed to Lidia’s rapid intensification.

Coastal flooding and storm surge are major concerns as the hurricane approaches land. Mexico’s meteorological service predicts a life-threatening surge that will produce waves of 5 to 10 feet. Rough seas with dangerous boating conditions and rip currents will persist even after the storm passes. Heavy rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is projected near the landfall zone, with localized areas potentially receiving as much as a foot of rain. This heavy rain can lead to flash flooding, urban flooding, and possible mudslides in higher terrain.

After making landfall, Lidia is expected to weaken rapidly and be disrupted by the jet stream to the north. However, some remnants of the storm may be pulled northward toward the Gulf of Mexico. Moisture from Lidia and another disturbance in the gulf may contribute to much-needed rainfall in the parched Gulf Coast states later in the week.

This occurrence of two storms hitting the west coast of Mexico in a short span of time is not uncommon during the core hurricane season, which typically peaks in mid-September through October. While El Niño seasons tend to produce more storms, the breakdown of the summer subtropical high-pressure zone during this period makes Mexico more susceptible to hurricane impacts. Dips in the jet stream from the north can capture storms that would usually stay out at sea earlier in the season.

Mexico experienced a similar scenario last year when hurricanes Roslyn and Orlene made landfall in October. In 2015, during another strong El Niño year, the country faced the devastating Hurricane Patricia, one of the strongest hurricanes ever observed on Earth.

