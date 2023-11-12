Hurricane Lidia Makes Way Towards Puerto Vallarta: Resorts Brace for Impact

As Hurricane Lidia barrels towards Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort city on Mexico’s Pacific coast, preparations to protect life and property are underway. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning, urging residents to complete their preparations as quickly as possible. The hurricane is expected to bring dangerous hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall, which are forecasted to begin later today.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for a stretch of the Mexican coastline, indicating that hurricane conditions can be expected within the next six to 12 hours. Lidia, with winds reaching approximately 115 mph, is categorized as a Category 3 hurricane. Additionally, further strengthening is anticipated, and Lidia is likely to reach major hurricane strength when it reaches the coast.

Puerto Vallarta, located in the bay directly in Lidia’s path, is expected to experience damaging winds, storm surge, and pounding surf. The coast of Mexico near the point of Lidia’s landfall will be greatly affected. Flash flooding and mudslides are also possible due to the hurricane’s impact.

Local authorities have taken preemptive measures by cancelling classes in communities along the coast. Lidia’s arrival comes just one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, although it has since dissipated.

As of midday Tuesday, Lidia was approximately 155 miles southwest of Puerto Vallarta and moving at a speed of about 15 mph towards the east-northeast.

While the threat of Hurricane Lidia looms, residents and visitors in Puerto Vallarta are staying vigilant and taking necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the storm. Updates and further information can be found on reliable weather sources, such as the National Hurricane Center website.

FAQ

What is a hurricane warning?

A hurricane warning is an alert issued by the National Hurricane Center to indicate that hurricane conditions, including strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge, are expected within a specific area. It serves as a warning for residents to take immediate action to protect themselves and their property.

What is a Category 3 hurricane?

A Category 3 hurricane, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, is characterized by sustained winds ranging from 111 to 129 mph. It is considered a major hurricane and has the potential to cause significant damage to buildings, infrastructure, and the overall environment.

How can I stay informed about the progress of Hurricane Lidia?

To stay updated on the progress of Hurricane Lidia, it is recommended to follow reliable weather sources such as the National Hurricane Center. Their website provides real-time information, forecasts, and warnings related to hurricanes and tropical storms.

Sources:

– National Hurricane Center: [https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/](https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/)