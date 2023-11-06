Hurricane Lee: A Close Call for New England and Atlantic Canada

As Hurricane Lee continues its northward path, the New England coast and Atlantic Canada are bracing for potential impacts. Although the storm has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane, it is still expected to be large and dangerous when it reaches these regions.

Forecasters predict that Hurricane Lee will approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada through Saturday before turning toward the north-northeast and northeast. While the center of the storm is not expected to make landfall in Massachusetts, coastal areas will still feel its effects.

The exact positioning of the storm will determine the level of impacts in the U.S. If Lee moves farther west, stronger winds, heavier rain, larger swells, and coastal flooding could occur. On the other hand, if the storm slides more to the east, the impacts would be less intense.

Coastal areas of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and eastern Canada have already been placed under watches and warnings. Additionally, a tropical storm warning has been issued from Westport, Massachusetts, northward to the U.S.-Canada border, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Parts of eastern Canada are also under a tropical storm watch.

As Hurricane Lee heads towards eastern Canada, it is expected to make landfall there on Saturday. While New York is not predicted to take a direct hit, Long Island shore towns are preparing for potential effects such as high surf, dangerous rip currents, and beach erosion.

The path of Hurricane Lee and its potential impacts can be visualized using spaghetti weather models. These models show the possible paths a storm may take, helping in identifying areas that might be at risk. Most spaghetti models for Lee indicate that the storm will travel over the Atlantic, skirting along the U.S. coast up to New England and potentially impacting the northern New England coast or Canadian Maritimes.

Authorities and residents in the affected areas are urged to stay informed about the latest updates and take necessary precautions to ensure safety. With the unpredictability of hurricanes, it is important to remain vigilant and prepared for any changes in the storm’s trajectory.