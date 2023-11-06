Potential Impacts of Hurricane Lee on Maine

As Hurricane Lee approaches the Gulf of Maine this weekend, most of Maine is bracing for the possible impacts of this Category 3 storm. According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is maintaining its intensity with sustained winds of 115 mph and gusts up to 140 mph.

While the exact track of Hurricane Lee remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Maine can expect major coastal surf and high winds in the late week and over the weekend. This has been a cause for concern as the state recalls notable storms in its history.

Currently located about 495 miles south of Bermuda, Hurricane Lee is moving northwest at 7 mph. The computer models suggest that it will remain a strong storm through Wednesday as it progresses along a fairly consistent path up the East Coast. However, it is expected to weaken to a Category 1 storm and eventually transition into a post-tropical storm.

The exact landfall of Hurricane Lee will be determined by various weather features that will influence its movement as it heads north. Although the storm is projected to weaken as it approaches New England and Maine, it is anticipated to gain speed and grow in size. This raises concerns about major coastal surf, beach erosion, and the possibility of power outages due to winds gusting between 40 and 60 mph.

Additionally, the already saturated soil in Maine increases the risk of trees toppling easily, exacerbating the potential for damage and disruptions.

