Hurricane Lee to Bring Powerful Waves and Rip Currents to Maryland Beaches

Spectacular waves and dangerous rip currents are expected to hit the shores of Maryland as Hurricane Lee gains strength in the Atlantic. The storm, which temporarily weakened to a Category 2 due to wind shear, has now regained Category 3 strength and shows signs of further intensification.

While Maryland is not directly in the path of the hurricane, the state’s beaches will still experience the indirect impacts of the storm. Hurricane Lee is expected to become a massive storm, generating large swells and waves that will travel far from its center. These waves, with heights ranging from 6 to 8 feet, are predicted to reach Maryland and Delaware beaches by late this week.

The main concern for beachgoers is the presence of dangerous rip currents. With Lee tracking parallel to the shoreline, these powerful currents pose a significant risk to swimmers and surfers. It is advised to avoid swimming during this time and to only visit beaches with lifeguards on duty.

Although the forecast models indicate that Lee will remain offshore and not make direct landfall in Maryland, it is still crucial to stay updated on any changes in the storm’s trajectory. The storm is expected to transition into a nor’easter-like system as it moves across colder ocean waters, resulting in weaker winds but an expanded wind field. Tropical storm force winds and rain bands may extend several hundred miles from the storm’s center.

While Maryland prepares for the indirect impacts of Hurricane Lee, it is important to note that eastern New England and Canada may face a more direct impact as the storm moves closer to their shores. As the storm continues to grow in size, it becomes increasingly likely that these regions will experience the brunt of Lee’s wrath.

Stay informed and check for updates throughout the week to ensure the safety of yourself and those around you. While Lee may not directly affect Maryland, the powerful waves and rip currents it generates should not be taken lightly. Enjoy the beauty of the ocean from a safe distance and heed the advice of local authorities.