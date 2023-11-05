Newfoundland Braces for Potential Impacts as Hurricane Lee Moves North

Hurricane Lee, a powerful storm currently located in the Atlantic Ocean, is predicted to make a turn to the north, posing potential risks for Newfoundland. While a U.S. landfall is not expected, forecasters are urging residents and visitors in New England to stay prepared for potential impacts such as tropical-storm-force winds, dangerous surf, and life-threatening rip currents.

As Hurricane Lee progresses towards the north, it is projected to weaken and become an extratropical cyclone. This transition involves the system losing its tropical characteristics and shifting its energy source from warm ocean water to the clash between warm and cold air masses. The effects of Lee on New England are predicted to resemble those of a nor’easter during the winter season rather than a direct hit from a hurricane.

Although New York may experience a beautiful day, coastal areas of Massachusetts and Maine could potentially see rainfall and winds of 40 mph or greater. Moreover, large waves are expected to pound against the shore, raising concerns of beach erosion and coastal flooding.

As the storm’s wind field expands, Newfoundland faces the possibility of impacts as Hurricane Lee gains forward speed and moves northward. The FOX Forecast Center estimates that Lee’s wind field could extend over 550 miles, making its effects far-reaching in New England. Eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod might experience strong winds, with prognosticated gusts of up to 90 mph in Provincetown and Eastham, 70-80 mph in Barnstable, and 60 mph in Harwich.

While Hurricane Lee undergoes extratropical transition and begins to resemble a nor’easter, residents are advised to approach the situation with caution. It is essential to prioritize safety over curiosity and not engage in risky activities near the coast. The storm’s impact could still be impactful and potentially dangerous.

As Newfoundland braces for potential impacts, it is crucial for residents and visitors to stay informed and monitor the progress of Hurricane Lee. The current forecast suggests that Lee will pass near but to the west of Bermuda before continuing north along the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast. By Sunday morning, the storm is predicted to reach Nova Scotia. Authorities continue to issue Tropical Storm Watches and urge those in the affected areas to be prepared for the storm’s arrival.