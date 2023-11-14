Hurricane Lee Becomes a Powerful Cyclone, Posing Potential Threat

Hurricane Lee is quickly gaining strength as it moves across the Atlantic Ocean, with forecasts predicting it will transform into an “extremely dangerous” major cyclone by Friday. The National Hurricane Center has reported that Lee is currently in a highly favorable environment for further development, and it is expected to become the season’s next major hurricane.

As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Lee’s maximum winds have already reached speeds of at least 80 mph. With the presence of favorable atmospheric conditions and warm waters, the storm is anticipated to undergo rapid intensification later today, possibly reaching Category 3 status by early Friday. Experts believe that by the weekend, Lee could likely be classified as a Category 4 or even a Category 5 storm.

Although Hurricane Lee is not expected to directly impact the US East Coast, it is projected to bring gusty winds and rough seas to Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico over the weekend. While the hurricane is predicted to pass north of the islands and into the southwest Atlantic, there is still a possibility of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts experiencing some effects from the storm. It is advised to closely monitor future forecasts for updates on the storm’s trajectory.

The National Hurricane Center currently locates Hurricane Lee approximately 1,000 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm is heading in a west-northwest direction towards the northeast Caribbean and southwest Atlantic. According to the NHC, Lee is expected to reach major hurricane strength by Friday afternoon and could potentially achieve Category 4 or 5 status over the weekend.

The forecast track for Hurricane Lee indicates that it will continue its west-northwest trajectory, passing near the islands in the northeast Caribbean within the next 96 hours. Although the cyclone is likely to stay north of the islands, its close proximity could lead to the issuance of Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches in the next 48 hours. These watches serve as warnings for potential sustained winds reaching 39 to 73 mph or at least 74 mph, respectively, accompanied by storm surge and coastal flooding.

As Hurricane Lee progresses, it is important to understand the concept of “rapid intensification” in hurricanes. This term refers to the swift strengthening of a storm’s maximum sustained winds by at least 35 mph within a 24-hour period. In the case of Hurricane Lee, experts anticipate such intensification to occur, potentially transforming it into an extremely dangerous major hurricane by Saturday.

FAQ:

What is rapid intensification in hurricanes?

Rapid intensification is the rapid strengthening of a storm’s maximum sustained winds by at least 35 mph within a 24-hour period.

Sources:

National Hurricane Center: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/