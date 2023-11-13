Hurricane Lee Intensifies to Category 3, Threatening Coastal Areas

Hurricane Lee has strengthened back to a Category 3 hurricane, with its eye reemerging and winds reaching a maximum sustained speed of 120 mph. The storm is expected to gain more strength in the coming days as it moves northwestward in the Atlantic. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is also monitoring Tropical Storm Margot and two other systems that have the potential to develop into tropical depressions or storms.

Impacts and Track of Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee is currently located about 340 miles north of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean and 650 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. While it is not an immediate threat to land, Bermuda is within the cone of uncertainty. The storm’s hurricane-force winds extend 75 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend 185 miles.

Although the forecast predicts that Lee will pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, it still poses a risk to coastal areas, including Florida. Dangerous surf and rip current conditions have already begun to affect portions of the southeastern U.S. coast and are expected to spread northward along the U.S. East Coast in the coming days.

Intensification and Future Path

The intensity forecast for Hurricane Lee indicates that it could grow into a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph and gusts up to 160 mph. It is expected to remain a major hurricane through Wednesday. However, the storm’s future path remains uncertain.

The hurricane is forecasted to turn to the north but is likely to stay offshore the U.S. East Coast. It is too early to determine the level of impact Lee might have on the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada late in the week. The storm is expected to slow down significantly over the southwestern Atlantic, contributing to the uncertainty surrounding its trajectory.

Additional Systems in the Atlantic

In addition to Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other systems in the Atlantic with the potential to develop into tropical depressions or storms.

The first system is a tropical wave located in the far eastern tropical Atlantic, off the coast of West Africa. While it is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, forecasters believe that environmental conditions are favorable for its gradual development later in the week. This system has a 60% chance of forming in the next seven days and is moving westward to west-northwestward at a speed of 15 to 20 mph.

The second system is located in the eastern tropical Atlantic, several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. However, its chances of development are decreasing as it is expected to merge with a tropical wave to the east in the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 10% chance of forming in the next two to seven days.

