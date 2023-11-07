Tropical Storm Lee Could Bring Severe Weather to the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Lee is making its way towards the Caribbean islands, with the potential to become an “extremely dangerous” hurricane by the weekend. Currently located about 965 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, the storm is expected to rapidly intensify and become a major hurricane by early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

While Hurricane Lee is not projected to make landfall, it will pass north of the British Virgin Islands, which are still recovering from the devastation caused by hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017. The Leeward Islands, which include Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands, and Antigua and Barbuda, should still brace for potentially “life-threatening” conditions as the storm approaches.

One of the key factors contributing to a particularly active hurricane season this year is the record hot ocean temperatures and a delayed El Nino pattern, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The sweltering summer of 2023 has been officially declared as the “hottest summer on record” for the northern hemisphere, highlighting the impact of climate change on extreme weather events.

As hurricanes continue to pose significant risks to coastal communities, it is important for residents and authorities alike to stay informed and prepared. The NOAA has increased its forecasts for the number of storms expected this season, emphasizing the need for vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate the potential damage.

While Hurricane Lee’s impact may not be felt directly by all the islands in the Caribbean, large swells and rip currents are expected in portions of the Lesser Antilles. These small islands, which stretch from the British and US Virgin Islands to Grenada, should take precautions to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

With climate change amplifying the intensity of hurricanes, it is crucial for global efforts to address and mitigate its causes. The current hurricane season serves as a reminder of the urgent need to take action in order to protect vulnerable regions and communities from the devastating impacts of these natural disasters.