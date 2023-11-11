Hurricane Lee Strengthens and Prepares to Impact Bermuda

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen and is presenting a growing threat to Bermuda as its path becomes more defined. As of Tuesday afternoon, Lee has reached Category 3 hurricane status with sustained winds of 115 mph. It is currently located approximately 535 miles south of Bermuda.

One notable aspect of Hurricane Lee is its significant increase in size over the past few days. The storm’s hurricane-force winds now extend 125 miles from its center, while tropical storm-force winds reach up to 240 miles. Lee is expected to maintain its strength through the night, although it may lose some intensity on Wednesday and Thursday due to cooler waters stirred up by Hurricane Franklin.

While Lee may experience a slight decrease in intensity, it is simultaneously projected to grow in size and accelerate its movement. This expansion raises concerns as a larger storm has the potential to impact a wider area, even if it no longer possesses the ferocity of a monster hurricane. Consequently, the Eastern Seaboard faces an increased likelihood of being affected by Hurricane Lee, although a direct landfall is not necessarily expected.

The National Hurricane Center has indicated that tropical storm-force winds could reach over 300 miles from Lee’s center later in the week. National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan has warned of potentially damaging wind gusts impacting northeastern parts of the US even if the hurricane’s center remains off the coast, situated over the Atlantic Ocean. Specifically, forecasters anticipate tropical storm-force winds reaching Connecticut and eastern Massachusetts by Friday night, with Lee’s center approximately 250 miles southeast of that region.

While uncertainties about Lee’s exact track and intensity persist, the storm is set to generate high waves along a growing portion of the East Coast as it moves northward. This is likely to result in coastal erosion, dangerous surf, and potentially life-threatening rip currents. As of now, dangerous surf has already been reported along the southeastern US coast, various Caribbean islands, and Bermuda. Rip currents, which have proven to be deadly this year, are expected along the coast from Florida to Massachusetts.

Lee is expected to make its closest pass to Bermuda on Thursday and Friday, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rain, and hazardous surf conditions. The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for the island, indicating the possibility of tropical storm conditions within the next 48 hours. During this period, Bermuda may experience tropical storm-force wind gusts, heavy rainfall leading to localized flash flooding, and hazardous seas with large waves.

The development of Hurricane Lee and its potential impacts in Bermuda and beyond are being closely monitored. Stay tuned for the latest updates and follow any local advisories provided by relevant authorities.

