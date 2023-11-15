Hurricane Lee Poses Challenges Along East Coast

Hurricane Lee, a slow-moving Category 3 storm, is causing concern along the U.S. East Coast due to its size and potential hazards. While it has not made landfall yet, forecasters are urging caution as strong winds, heavy rain, and perilous surf conditions are expected.

One notable aspect of Hurricane Lee is its expansion in size. Currently, its hurricane-force winds extend up to 90 miles from the center, with tropical storm-force winds reaching out for about 205 miles. Just a few days ago, its hurricane-force winds only extended 35 miles out.

The path of Hurricane Lee remains uncertain, making it challenging to predict where it will have the most significant impacts. As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was slowly moving west-northwest at a speed of 6 mph. It is expected to turn northward later in the week, potentially affecting the U.S. Northeast and Atlantic Canada.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Lee’s current projected track shows its center moving towards New Brunswick, Canada, with the possibility of its winds reaching shores from New York to Maine along the way.

However, it is still too early to determine the exact extent of Lee’s impact in these areas. The NHC emphasizes the need for continued monitoring as the storm progresses.

There is some good news, though. Hurricane Lee is expected to weaken significantly by the weekend as it encounters cooler waters north of the Gulf Stream. However, the storm’s expanding wind field means that its effects could still be felt far away from its center.

