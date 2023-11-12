Hurricane Lee Creates Hazardous Beach Conditions along the US East Coast

The powerful Hurricane Lee is causing dangerous beach conditions along the southeast US coast, with forecasters predicting that more areas along the East Coast will be affected in the coming days as the storm continues to move up the Atlantic. Currently classified as a Category 3 storm, Hurricane Lee has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and is located approximately 310 miles north of the Caribbean’s northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters are closely monitoring the storm’s intensity, as there is a possibility that Hurricane Lee could strengthen into a Category 4 storm by Monday morning, before potentially fluctuating in strength later in the week. However, it is too early to determine the exact long-term trajectory of the storm and the potential impacts it could have on northeastern US states, Bermuda, and Atlantic Canada.

Already, Hurricane Lee is generating large swells that are affecting various eastern Caribbean islands, including the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispanola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. These swells have the potential to create life-threatening surf and rip currents, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the latest advisory, dangerous surf and rip currents are already impacting parts of the southeast US East Coast and are expected to worsen and spread northward in the next few days. The hurricane center advises individuals in these regions to exercise caution and follow any safety warnings or advisories issued by local authorities.

While Hurricane Lee’s wind speeds have not increased, the storm has grown larger in size. By Sunday evening, hurricane-force winds were extending up to 75 miles from the center, compared to 45 miles earlier in the day. It is projected that Lee will turn northward and potentially move between Bermuda and the US East Coast by midweek.

It is worth noting that Hurricane Lee experienced a rapid intensification, escalating from a Category 1 storm to Category 5 status within just a day as it traveled west across the Atlantic. This significant increase in wind speeds was attributed to vertical wind shear and an eyewall replacement cycle, which commonly occurs with long-lived major hurricanes, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As we continue to monitor Hurricane Lee’s path and potential impacts, it is essential for residents along the US East Coast to stay informed about the latest weather updates and to take appropriate precautions. Be sure to follow guidance from local authorities and be prepared for possible changes in the storm’s trajectory.

