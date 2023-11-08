Hurricane Lee Weakens But Poses Potential Impact on New England

After rapidly intensifying and reaching Category 5 status on Friday, Hurricane Lee has weakened and downgraded to a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 mph. The storm is currently moving towards the northeast Caribbean, raising concerns about potential impacts on Maine and the rest of New England.

As of Saturday morning, Hurricane Lee was located 385 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 12 mph. Although the storm is expected to temporarily drop below major hurricane status, it is predicted to regain strength and become a major storm once again by Sunday.

Computer models indicate that Hurricane Lee will likely follow a consistent path along the East Coast in the upcoming week, with particular focus on the eastern regions of New England. However, the exact trajectory of the storm and its proximity to Maine and other parts of New England will heavily depend on various weather factors that are likely to influence its course as it moves north.

There are two potential scenarios for the track of Hurricane Lee. The first scenario suggests that the storm may move towards New England or even the Canadian Maritimes. The second scenario involves a surface trough picking up the storm and redirecting it further out to sea.

Regardless of the storm’s track, it is expected that major coastal surf will be generated by Hurricane Lee at this time. Residents of New England should remain vigilant and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and advisories to ensure preparedness for any potential impact.

While the downgrade of Hurricane Lee is a relief, it is crucial to remember that storms can quickly change in intensity and trajectory. Being proactive and taking necessary precautions in the face of such weather events is always recommended to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the affected areas.