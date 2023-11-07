The Future Path of Hurricane Lee Remains Uncertain, but Maine and New England Brace for Possible Impact

Hurricane Lee, which briefly intensified into a Category 5 storm before weakening back to a Category 3, continues its journey towards the northeast Caribbean. As it churns across the Atlantic, the storm poses potential impacts for Maine and the rest of New England.

As of Sunday evening, Hurricane Lee was located approximately 310 miles north of the Northern Leeward Islands and 690 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Sustaining maximum winds of 120 mph, the hurricane is currently moving west-northwest at a speed of 8 mph. Computer models project that Lee will maintain a consistent path heading northward in the upcoming week, raising concerns for New England and the Canadian Maritimes.

However, it is still too early to determine the extent of the storm’s impact on Maine specifically. Weather experts anticipate the storm to significantly slow down in the coming days, adding further uncertainty to its trajectory. The proximity of Hurricane Lee to Maine and the rest of New England will depend on a variety of weather factors that will influence its movement as it heads northward.

Two possible scenarios emerge as Lee tracks further north. The first scenario predicts the storm’s path directing it towards New England or the Canadian Maritimes. Alternatively, a surface trough could potentially steer the storm further out to sea. Regardless of the exact track that Hurricane Lee takes, major coastal surf is expected in the region at this time.

As residents and officials in Maine and New England prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Lee, the storm’s ever-changing path emphasizes the importance of remaining vigilant and staying up-to-date with the latest weather advisories and emergency instructions.