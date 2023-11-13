Understanding Hurricane Intensity: The Impact of Sustained Winds

As meteorologists continue to monitor the approach of Hurricane Lee, it is important for the public to understand the intensity of hurricanes and the potential damage they can cause. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a widely-used rating system that classifies hurricanes based on their sustained winds.

Rating Hurricanes

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale categorizes hurricanes on a scale of 1 to 5, with Category 1 being the least intense and Category 5 being the most severe. While major hurricanes are considered to be Category 3 and above, it is crucial to take precautions even for Category 1 and Category 2 storms.

Understanding Each Category

– Tropical Depression: This is the initial stage of a tropical cyclone, characterized by maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.

– Tropical Storm: A tropical storm is a cyclone with maximum sustained winds ranging from 39-73 mph.

– Category 1: Sustained winds of 74-95 mph. In this category, very dangerous winds can cause damage to well-constructed frame homes, including roofs, shingles, vinyl siding, and gutters. Large branches of trees may snap, and shallowly rooted trees can be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles may result in power outages lasting several days.

– Category 2: Sustained winds of 96-110 mph. This category brings extremely dangerous winds that can cause extensive damage to well-constructed frame homes, including major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking roads. Near-total power loss can be expected, with outages lasting from several days to weeks.

– Category 3 (Major Hurricane): Sustained winds of 111-129 mph. Devastating damage is expected in this category, with well-built framed homes at risk of major damage or loss of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, posing significant road blockages. Electricity and water may be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

– Category 4 (Major Hurricane): Sustained winds of 130-156 mph. This category brings catastrophic damage, including severe damage to well-built framed homes with the loss of most of the roof structure and/or exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted, and power poles will be downed. Fallen trees and power poles can isolate residential areas, with power outages lasting weeks to possibly months. The affected area may be uninhabitable for an extended period.

– Category 5 (Major Hurricane): Sustained winds of 157 mph or higher. The highest level of the scale, Category 5 hurricanes cause catastrophic damage. A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with complete roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas, and power outages can persist for weeks to possibly months. The affected area will likely be uninhabitable for an extended period of time.

FAQ

Q: How are hurricanes rated?

A: The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is used to rate hurricanes based on their sustained winds.

Q: What is the difference between a tropical depression and a tropical storm?

A: A tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, while a tropical storm has sustained winds ranging from 39-73 mph.

Q: What precautions should be taken for Category 1 and Category 2 hurricanes?

A: Even though they are considered less intense, precautions should still be taken for Category 1 and Category 2 hurricanes, as they can cause significant damage to homes, trees, and power lines.

Q: What is the level of damage expected from a Category 5 hurricane?

A: Category 5 hurricanes bring catastrophic damage, with a high percentage of framed homes being destroyed, power outages lasting for weeks to months, and the affected area becoming uninhabitable for an extended period.

(Source: [NOAA – National Hurricane Center](https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/aboutsshws.php))