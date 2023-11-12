Hurricane Lee: A Powerful Force in the Atlantic

Hurricane Lee, a formidable Category 5 storm, has recently emerged in the Atlantic, making it the first of its kind this Atlantic season. With wind speeds reaching five miles per hour, Hurricane Lee has weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm due to wind shear disrupting its structure. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that it may regain strength and reach Category 5 again. However, it is likely that the storm has already reached its peak intensity and will continue on its west-northwest track over the next few days.

According to the latest spaghetti plots, Hurricane Lee is expected to make a hard turn towards the north, potentially brushing past Bermuda and moving towards Nova Scotia around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. This track is not a surprise; it has been consistently predicted. The good news is that this turn may happen sooner than expected, providing relief for the northeastern seaboard and the Carolina coast.

Although Hurricane Lee is likely to stay out to sea, it will generate impressive swells that will impact the Carolina coast next week. Wave heights are expected to reach 8 to 10 feet just off the shore of the Carolina coast, increasing further towards the Outer Banks and places like Wilmington. Beachgoers should be cautious of rip currents, which could be more problematic than usual.

In local weather news, there will be mostly sunny skies today with numerous showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The weekend will see a 50% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, keeping temperatures in the low 80s. However, Monday will bring drier conditions with mostly sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-80s. This pattern continues into Tuesday, but there will be another front on Wednesday, bringing a 40% chance of rain. By Thursday, temperatures will drop back down to the upper 70s, giving us a taste of fall with plenty of sunshine.

In the mountains, there is a 30% chance of rain today, increasing to 80% tomorrow and 70% on Sunday. Monday will be mainly dry with isolated showers possible on Tuesday. Another front will come through on Wednesday, followed by drier and cooler conditions.

Sources:

– National Hurricane Center