Understanding Hurricane Lee: Path, Impact, and Wind Scale Ratings

As Hurricane Lee approaches, it is crucial to stay informed about its path and potential impact. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale provides a reliable rating system based on sustained winds, outlining the potential damage caused by each category. While Category 3 and above are classified as major hurricanes, it is important to take precautions even for Category 1 and Category 2 storms. Here is a breakdown of each storm category and the corresponding damage to expect:

– Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained surface winds of 38 mph or less.

– Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained surface winds ranging from 39-73 mph.

– Category 1: Sustained winds of 74-95 mph. These dangerous winds may cause damage to well-constructed frame homes, such as roof, shingle, vinyl siding, and gutter damage. Additionally, large tree branches may snap, and shallowly rooted trees can be uprooted. Power outages can be expected, potentially lasting for a few to several days.

– Category 2: Sustained winds of 96-110 mph. Extremely dangerous winds can cause extensive damage, including major roof and siding damage to well-constructed frame homes. Many trees, especially those with shallow roots, can be uprooted or snapped, resulting in road blockages. Near-total power loss is likely, with outages lasting from several days to weeks.

– Category 3: Sustained winds of 111-129 mph (Major Hurricane). Devastating damage is expected, with well-built framed homes possibly experiencing major roof damage or even removal of roof decking and gable ends. Numerous roads may be obstructed by fallen or uprooted trees. Electricity and water services are likely to be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

– Category 4: Sustained winds of 130-156 mph (Major Hurricane). Catastrophic damage can occur, with severe damage to well-built framed homes, including loss of roof structure and exterior walls. Most trees will be uprooted or snapped, and power poles will be downed, isolating residential areas. Power outages can last for weeks, possibly months. Large areas may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

– Category 5: Sustained winds of 157 mph or higher (Major Hurricane). This level of storm intensity can lead to catastrophic damage, with a high percentage of framed homes being destroyed, including total roof failure and wall collapse. Similar to Category 4, fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas, and power outages can last for weeks to possibly months. The affected area will likely be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

It is crucial to monitor the latest updates from trusted sources like NOAA and Weather.gov for accurate information on Hurricane Lee’s path, including maps, models, and tracks. Stay safe and ensure preparedness measures are in place to mitigate potential risks.

