Hurricane Lee Set to Unleash Powerful Impacts Along the Eastern Seaboard

New developments are emerging regarding the large and powerful Hurricane Lee as it continues to make its way towards the East Coast. While the exact track of the hurricane remains uncertain, one thing is for sure: it will bring a host of powerful impacts to the region.

With rain, strong winds, and high surf expected, parts of Bermuda will experience the first effects of Hurricane Lee later this week. Additionally, Atlantic Canada and New England are bracing themselves for the potential impact of this powerful storm over the coming weekend.

One of the key concerns along the East Coast is the dangerous high surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding that will likely persist throughout the week. Experts anticipate that these hazardous conditions will stretch from the Southeast coast all the way up to New England.

As Hurricane Lee continues its northward track, its intensity could fluctuate. The storm is expected to encounter cooler water temperatures, dry air, and higher wind shear, which may cause it to weaken temporarily. However, it is worth noting that Lee’s wind field is forecasted to expand, resulting in impacts being felt over a larger area.

The exact path that Hurricane Lee will take will ultimately determine the impact it will have on Bermuda, Atlantic Canada, and New England. Currently, the hurricane is being steered by high pressure to its north, but a dip in the jet stream sweeping into the eastern U.S. will induce a northward turn. The uncertainty surrounding this turn and the interaction with the jet stream dip has led to a wider range of computer model guidance.

Regardless of its path, Hurricane Lee is expected to generate dangerous high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Eastern Seaboard. Coastal areas from the Southeast U.S. to New England should exercise caution and stay out of the water during this time. Coastal flooding, occurring over multiple days and high tide cycles, is expected due to the storm’s initial slow movement and increasing size.

It is important for those residing in or planning to visit coastal areas to closely monitor the forecast for Lee. As with most hurricanes, this forecast is subject to change, and it is crucial to stay updated on the latest developments.

The impact of Hurricane Lee serves as a reminder of the power and unpredictability of these storms. The Weather Company’s mission is to report on these weather events and emphasize the importance of science in understanding their behavior.